Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa is remaining coy on why Tyler Roberts was not involved in his matchday squad at Tottenham Hotspur.

The forward was a surprise absentee when the matchday squad for the Premier League encounter at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium was announced.

Leeds went down to a 3-0 defeat at Tottenham, with Spurs taking advantage of the chances that came their way, while the visitors were unable to hit back; Bielsa was without a natural front man to bring on off the bench.

Questions were floated post match about Roberts, but Bielsa was only willing to say at his press conference that the forward is “unavailable at the moment”.

It remains to be seen why Roberts was not available and whether he could be set for a move away from Elland Road.

The forward has struggled for game time in recent months and Leeds could decide a spell away on loan could work in his favour.

Roberts could alternatively have picked up an injury, or have been forced to isolate.

The Wales international was last seen in a Premier League game against Newcastle United in early December, when he clocked six minutes of game time.