Former Premier League midfielder Leon Osman thinks the way that Leeds United set up against Tottenham Hotspur was perfect for Jose Mourinho’s men.

Spurs returned to winning ways against Leeds on home turf on Saturday, running out 3-0 winners thanks to goals from Harry Kane, Heung-Min Son and Toby Alderweireld.

The only negative for Spurs came in stoppage time when Matt Doherty was sent off for a second bookable offence.

Despite Leeds enjoying 64 per cent possession in north London, Jose Mourinho’s men had a whopping 20 shots at goal, with seven on target, as they claimed all three points.

Ex-Everton midfielder Osman thinks that the way Leeds played proved to be perfect for Tottenham, with spaces for Mourinho’s men to play in offered up.

“Very good win for Spurs, exactly how they would want to start the new year”, Osman said on the BBC’s Final Score programme.

“Three scored, a clean sheet. The red card for Doherty will be a little bit of a disappointment.

“It was perfect for Jose Mourinho’s team.

“He likes to defend deep and Leeds gave Spurs the spaces to play into.”

Mourinho’s Tottenham have now moved up to third in the Premier League table on 29 points, four points fewer than Liverpool and Manchester United.

Leeds remain eleventh following the defeat, but have now conceded 33 goals from their 17 Premier League games this season.