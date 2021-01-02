Phil Neville believes the West Ham United players have lost complete confidence in Sebastien Haller and he has insisted that it is a problem for David Moyes to figure out, after he watched the Frenchman in action in Friday’s 1-0 win at Everton.

With Michail Antonio still making his way back to full fitness, Haller has been tasked with leading the line for the Hammers and he has looked out of sorts and lacking in confidence.

Neville stressed that when Haller plays up front for West Ham it is clear that his team-mates do not have enough confidence in his ability and hence, they are not providing the service he needs.

He insisted that the game changed when Antonio came on against Everton and the West Ham players felt more confident in their centre-forward again to charge forward as they wrestled three points away from the Toffees at Goodison Park.

Neville said on Premier League TV after the clash at Everton: “When Haller plays the team look like they have lost confidence in the centre-forward.

“They are not playing the balls there and he has lost confidence in himself.

“The minute that Antonio came on, all of a sudden it went up.

“He got hold of the ball and they were ploughing more men forward and the team got more confident by having a centre-forward that gave them more than what Haller did.

“Haller is a problem for them at this point in time.”

Haller has scored just three times in 16 Premier League appearances this season.