Former Premier League star Phil Neville has insisted that West Ham showed mental toughness and a robust nature in their 1-0 away win at Everton on Friday night.

Tomas Soucek scored in 86th minute to snatch the three points for West Ham from their trip to Goodison Park and moved the Hammers up to 26 points in the league table.

Everton’s run of four wins on the trot in the league came to an end at home as West Ham fought and scraped their way to a victory on the road on Friday night.

Neville stressed that the festive period of games tests the mental strength of teams and West Ham came through with flying colours on that front at Goodison Park.

He pointed out that David Moyes’ side stayed in the game for as long as possible and nicked the win at the end, which he feels they completely deserved based on their performance.

The former Everton captain told Premier League TV after the match: “When you talk about this Christmas period, it is a period of durability and that mental toughness.

“And you saw a team today [Friday] that stayed in the game as long as possible.

“They started the game maybe thinking that Everton are going to come at them, but as the game went on, they became more and more confident.

“And right at the end, they snatched it and rightly so as they deserved to win the game.”

West Ham will be in FA Cup action next when they will take on Stockport County on 12th January.