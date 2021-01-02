Gordon Dalziel does not believe it is possible to build an argument for Celtic now catching Rangers at the top of the Scottish Premiership table.

Steven Gerrard’s men edged out Celtic 1-0 at Ibrox on Saturday, courtesy of a Callum McGregor own goal, and moved 19 points clear of their rivals in the process.

Celtic do still have three games in hand on Rangers and could cut the Gers’ lead to ten points, but while Dalziel accepts they are more than capable of doing that, he does not feel it would matter.

He thinks Rangers’ form is so good, and so established over a substantial amount of games, that it is impossible to build an argument for Celtic overhauling them.

“It’s not like we’re ten games in. We’re 22 games into the campaign”, the former Rangers striker said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard.

“You cannot build an argument to say that Rangers will throw away [their lead], even if Celtic win their three games in hand, which they are quite capable of doing.

“You’re still looking at a Rangers team that have lost no league games, dropped four points in 22 games, and throwing away that lead is not going to happen.”

Next up for Rangers is a trip to Pittodrie to face Aberdeen, while Celtic are in action at home against Hibernian.