Former Manchester United defender Phil Neville believes there is a sense of togetherness in the current Red Devils squad that has been missing in them in recent seasons.

Manchester United registered three more points from a hard-fought 2-1 win over Aston Villa at Old Trafford on Friday night and went level on points with Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table.

The Premier League giants are on a ten-game unbeaten run in the league at the moment, winning eight of those games, and have been looking like title contenders this season.

Neville stressed that he saw a sense of togetherness within the Manchester United squad in the last few games, which has been missing in recent seasons.

He believes their performances this season have had a different feel, something that has been rarely displayed in the last few years.

The former Red Devil told Premier League TV post match: “There were 20 minutes to go in the Wolves game the other day and you could just smell there was a belief in the team.

“Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer] put on a couple of subs in and there was shouting from the stands with the substitutions and there was that togetherness.

“You saw it again tonight, they went back to 1-1, they got the penalty and then they were putting their bodies on the line.

“There is a different feel about this United side than what we have seen in the last three or four years.”

Manchester United will look to take their form into their EFL Cup semi-final tie against Manchester City next week at Old Trafford.