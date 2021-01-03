Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick is desperate to keep hold of Manchester City target David Alaba, club legend Lothar Matthaus believes.

Alaba is out of contract at Bayern Munich in the summer and the Bundesliga club have been unable to agree a fresh deal with him.

He has been tipped to move on, with Real Madrid pushing to take him to the Spanish capital, while Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City have also been strongly linked with wanting him.

Matthaus though does not feel the story between Alaba and Bayern Munich has run its course yet and is sure that the club’s coach Flick wants to keep him.

Flick said before Bayern Munich’s clash against Mainz on Sky Deutschland: “He is an important player, both on and off the pitch.”

And Matthaus, reacting to the comments, said: “Hansi Flick wants to hold on to Alaba, 100 per cent.”

Bayern Munich may have to come up with a substantially higher offer in order to keep hold of Alaba beyond the expiry of his current deal in the summer.

The Bavarians beat Mainz 5-2 to remain top of the Bundesliga, two points better off than RB Leipzig.