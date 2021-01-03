Fixture: Chelsea vs Manchester City

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:30 UK time

Chelsea have revealed their starting line-up and substitutes to entertain Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City side in a Premier League contest this afternoon.

Pressure is building on Chelsea manager Frank Lampard following a poor run of results for the Blues which has seen them record just one win in their last five league games, with defeats in three of those matches.

They have slipped to seven points behind league leaders Liverpool and face an acid test of their title credentials today against Manchester City.

Lampard is without full-back Reece James, who has a hamstring injury.

Chelsea have Edouard Mendy in goal, while at the back he picks Cesar Azpilieuca and Ben Chilwell as full-backs, and Kurt Zouma and Thiago Silva in the middle.

N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic and Mason Mount are in midfield, while Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic support Timo Werner.

If the Blues boss wants to shake things up he has options on the bench to turn to, including Olivier Giroud and Kai Havertz.

Chelsea Team vs Manchester City

Mendy, Azpilicueta, Zouma, Silva, Chilwell, Kante, Mount, Kovacic, Ziyech, Werner, Pulisic

Substitutes: Kepa, Rudiger, Emerson, Jorginho, Gilmour, Havertz, Hudson-Odoi, Abraham, Giroud