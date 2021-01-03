Former Rangers star Alex Rae has lauded the club for their recruitment strategy, with the Gers now 19 points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership table.

Steven Gerrard’s men stood firm at Ibrox to claim a 1-0 win over Celtic on Saturday despite playing below their best and they now have an even more commanding lead at the top of the table.

Rangers have been dominant domestically this season, as well as continuing to shine in Europe, with a Europa League last 32 tie against Royal Antwerp on the agenda.

Gerrard opted for Leon Balogun at the back against Celtic, instead of Filip Helander, and Rae thinks the defender is the perfect example of just how good Rangers’ recruitment has been.

“You know the thing about Balogun, when you consider this guy came into Rangers on a Bosman, and then when you factor in you’ve got Glen Kamara, who is one of the best midfielders in Scotland, for £50,000, and Allan McGregor for me is the best goalkeeper in Scotland”, Rae said on Rangers’ Ten10Podcast.

“Some of the recruitment for Rangers has been nothing short of tremendous.

“When you sprinkle on that a few million here or there, James Tavernier, a couple of hundred grand, [Connor] Goldson, you’re paying good money for these guys, with [Borna] Barisic.

“When you look at the valuation of these guys, I would say there’s so much value in the team as opposed to four or five years ago.

“Balogun has been a terrific, outstanding addition because he brings power and pace to the backline.”

Rangers have yet to suffer defeat in the Scottish Premiership this season and Gerrard may be dreaming of going through the campaign unbeaten as his side cruise towards the league title.