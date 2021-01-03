Rangers legend Mark Hateley believes there is a certain sense of karma in the Gers beating Celtic while not being at their best on Saturday.

Steven Gerrard’s men were second best for much of the Old Firm encounter at Ibrox, but managed to grab a 1-0 win courtesy of a Callum McGregor own goal after Celtic had been reduced to ten men through Nir Bitton being sent off.

They have now pulled 19 points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership with the win and Hateley believes being able to play poorly and still win is a sign of the progress Rangers have made.

The former striker also cast his mind back to the final of the Scottish League Cup last season, which Rangers dominated and lost, and feels there is karma involved in Saturday’s win.

“When you bring better players in, the players they play alongside it makes them better players as well. And then you go from one level to the next level”, he said on the Rangers Ten10Podcast.

“All the players that over the period could have struggled are not struggling now, they are on top of their game, they are going forward, doing what they want to do, relaxed, playing comfortable, confident football.

“That’s the air that is around the football club at the moment, that and obviously we can play poorly and win.

“It takes me back to the cup final against Celtic. Completely dominated the whole game and lost.

“So a bit of karma for me.”

Rangers have now won their last three encounters with Celtic and are big favourites to stop their rivals winning ten league titles in a row this season.