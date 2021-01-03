Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce has downplayed expectations that the Magpies might make signings in this month’s transfer window.

Defeat at home against Leicester City on Sunday extended Newcastle’s run without a victory to six games across all competitions.

Bruce’s side are sliding down the Premier League table and some fans have been left unhappy at the way the former Hull City manager has been setting up the team.

They have not scored more than one goal in a game in any of their last five outings and hopes were high that Bruce could inject fresh blood into his team this month.

Bruce though has downplayed expectations his side could do anything in the window.

“If there are one or two out there in the loan system then we will try”, Bruce said on Sky Sports after the Leicester loss.

“I can’t see there being much transfer activity in January if I’m being brutally honest and that will be the same for us probably.”

Next up for Newcastle is FA Cup duty against Arsenal in an away third round tie and it remains to be seen what level of priority Bruce gives to the competition as he looks to fulfil his remit of keeping the Magpies in the Premier League.