Celtic legend John Hartson has admitted he is very close to saying the Scottish Premiership title race is over and the Bhoys cannot catch Rangers.

Rangers edged out Celtic 1-0 at Ibrox on Saturday open up a substantial 19-point lead at the top of the league table and some Bhoys fans feel the title is now lost.

Celtic legend Hartson is keen to remain positive, but admits he is close to joining the ranks of those who say Rangers cannot be caught due to the scale of turnaround that it would take.

“In the first half there were some really good positives to take from it, but ultimately we are now 19 points behind and I want to say it’s over because I find it difficult now”, Hartson said on the Celtic Ten10Podcast.

“Rangers have not lost a league game in the first half of the season and we’ve got to expect them to lose six in the second half of the season, and there be a 19-point turnaround.

“I can’t see it happening. I am not going to say it’s over because anything can happen, but I’m very, very close to admitting it.”

Celtic dominated the Scottish Premiership encounter at Ibrox, but were unable to capitalise on their dominance, with Allan McGregor in good form between the sticks for the hosts.

Neil Lennon’s men must now try to eat into Rangers’ lead at the top of the league table, hoping the Gers slip up and they put together a run of wins, starting at home against Hibernian on 11th January.