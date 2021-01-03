Liverpool are not considering making a move to sign Lille defender Sven Botman, according to The Athletic.

Pressure is building on the Reds to enter the January transfer window to land another defender after they were left without a senior centre-back due to an injury crisis.

Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk could miss the rest of the season, while Joel Matip is looking at three weeks out.

Liverpool did not sign another centre-back during the last transfer window, despite selling Dejan Lovren, and could be forced to dip into the market this month.

They have been linked in some quarters with Lille 20-year-old Botman.

The Lille defender though is not someone that Liverpool are considering signing and they have held no talks over doing so.

Botman only made the move to Ligue 1 side Lille last summer, switching from Dutch giants Ajax and penning a five-year contract.

He came through the youth set-up at Ajax and has been capped by the Netherlands up to Under-20 level.