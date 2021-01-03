Fixture: Chelsea vs Manchester City

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:30 UK time

Manchester City have announced their team and substitutes to go up against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in a Premier League fixture this afternoon.

The Citizens head into the game without six players due to positive virus tests for Kyle Walker, Gabriel Jesus, Eric Garcia and three as yet unnamed players.

Pep Guardiola’s side sit in eighth spot in the Premier League table, having picked up 26 points from their 14 games so far, and victory would take them level on points with fifth placed Everton and fourth placed Tottenham Hotspur.

Manchester City’s last game, away at Everton, was called off following the positive tests.

Guardiola selects Zack Steffen in goal, while Joao Cancelo and Oleksandr Zinchenko operate as full-backs. Ruben Dias and John Stones slot into central defence.

Rodrigo and Ilkay Gundogan play, while Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva support Raheem Sterling.

The Spaniard has options on the bench if he needs to try to change the flow of the game, including Riyad Mahrez and Fernandinho.

Manchester City Team vs Chelsea

Steffen, Cancelo, Dias, Stones, Zinchenko, Rodrigo, Gundogan, De Bruyne (c), Foden, Bernardo, Sterling

Substitutes: Carson, Aguero, Mendy, Fernandinho, Mahrez, Delap, Harwood-Bellis, Mbete