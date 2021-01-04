Chelsea have Ukraine coach Andrey Shevchenko on their radar as a potential replacement for under fire boss Frank Lampard, it has been claimed in France.

The Blues fell to their fifth Premier League defeat of the season on Sunday at Stamford Bridge as visitors Manchester City put three past Edouard Mendy in the first half, with the home team only scoring one in return in injury time.

It was Chelsea’s fourth loss in their last six top flight games, which has seen them drop down to eighth in the standings with Lampard being on the receiving end of criticism for his team’s current slump in form.

The Blues splashed upwards of £200m in the transfer market in the last window and were being tipped as title contenders a few weeks ago after stringing together a nine-game unbeaten streak in the league.

However, Lampard has remained calm and is not concerned about being shown the exit door as he bids to turn Chelsea’s fortunes around and get their season back on track.

But according to French magazine Le 10 Sport, Chelsea have shortlisted Lampard’s former Blues team-mate Shevchenko as a possible replacement for the under fire Englishman.

Shevchenko currently leads the Ukraine national team and managed to seal a spot in the upcoming Euro 2020 tournament with an undefeated record in qualifying, which has claimed to have caught the eye of Chelsea supremo Roman Abramovich.

The 44-year-old still holds a strong relationship with the capital club’s hierarchy and his son Kristian is also part of Chelsea’s youth squad.

All eyes will be on whether Lampard manages to get his team back to winning ways with their next top flight game coming away at Fulham on 15th January following an FA Cup third round clash against Morecambe on Sunday at home.