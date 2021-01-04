Liverpool forward Liam Millar is expected to join League One club Charlton Athletic on loan until the end of the season, according to Sky Sports.

The winter transfer window is officially open and clubs have begun their attempts to strengthen their squads for the second half of the campaign.

Charlton Athletic are one club looking to bolster their ranks as they look to earn their way straight back into the Championship, having suffered relegation last term.

The Addicks are keen to add to their strike force this month and have identified Liverpool’s 21-year-old forward Millar as an ideal candidate.

The Canada international is now expected to join Lee Bowyer’s side on loan until the end of the season.

The youngster will be eager to earn regular senior playing time at the Valley and help them earn promotion this campaign.

Millar has been a regular for Liverpool Under-23s this season and was also nominated for the Premier League 2 player of the month award in November.

The Reds youngster has previously spent time on loan at Scottish Premiership side Kilmarnock.