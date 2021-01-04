Former Liverpool midfielder Michael Thomas is of the view that the quality of the academy starlets who have broken through into Jurgen Klopp’s senior squad prove that the Reds’ academy structure is top class.

Klopp’s Liverpool, despite being hampered by a string of high-profile injuries in every department in the current campaign, have managed to rise to the top of the standings with only a single league loss to their name in their 16 outings.

The German tactician has had to rely on the likes of academy starlets Rhys Williams, Nathaniel Phillips, Neco Williams and Curtis Jones to step up, with the youngsters all earning plaudits for how they have performed on the pitch.

Former Reds midfielder Thomas works closely with up and coming Liverpool talents as a mentor at Kirkby and is of the view that the quality of the academy starlets who have risen through the ranks and clocked up minutes under Klopp are testament to the club’s top-class academy structure.

Thomas also lauded youth coaches Steve Heighway and Dave Shannon, who have impacted the careers of Anfield legends in the likes of Steven Gerrard, Jamie Carragher and Michael Owen, for continuing to impart their vast knowledge to all the young prospects at the Merseyside giants.

“You only have to look at the quality of the kids coming through into Jurgen Klopp’s squad to know the academy structure at Liverpool is top class”, Thomas told The Athletic.

“I put my boots on and have a kick-around with the lads sometimes.

“I was running after one of them during a session with the under-12s and my hamstring went.

“It wasn’t a good look limping off!

“Sometimes when Steve and Dave say, ‘Michael, do you want to add anything?’ I’m like, ‘Oh man!’

“They both know so much.

“I just try to help the kids in any way I can.”

The jury is out on whether Liverpool should rope in more experienced defenders owing to their injury woes in the current transfer window or should Klopp keep banking on the young talents at his disposal for the remainder of the season.