Richard Keys has taken aim at Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola for his defence of Benjamin Mendy breaking virus rules.

Citizens defender Mendy hosted a party on New Year’s Eve that breached virus rules, inviting guests from outside his household.

Guardiola defended Mendy after Manchester City’s win at Chelsea and insisted that many people will have done the same on New Year’s Eve. He also rejected any suggestion that footballers are role models for some in society, while stressing Mendy should not be judged too much.

Keys, the former Sky Sports anchor who now plies his trade for beIN SPORTS, dubbed Guardiola’s defence of Mendy “incredible” and believes the defender was also guilty of having even more people at his house on New Year’s Eve.

“Sorry – there is no excuse for defending Covidiots Senor Guardiola”, Keys wrote on his blog.

“I don’t care how nice a guy Benjamin Mendy is – or his fellow complicit fools that have put project re-start in danger. How daft does Mendy think we are?

“‘He had a chef and two friends over for dinner’ Really? It would’ve been easier to organise a takeaway. Do you really need a chef for only two guests? Of course there was a houseful.

“The principal mistake was organising the event. The secondary error was to deny.

“That Guardiola believes it’s ok is incredible.”

Manchester City have said they will conduct an investigation into the breaching of rules; the Citizens were without a host of players against Chelsea, with positive virus tests being confirmed for Kyle Walker, Eric Garcia and Gabriel Jesus.