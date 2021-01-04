Rangers linked centre-forward Siriki Dembele has handed in a transfer request at Peterborough United, according to The Sun.

The winter transfer window is officially open and clubs across Europe have a chance to bolster their ranks for the second half of the season.

Scottish Premiership side Rangers currently enjoy a 19-point lead over Celtic, but could look to dive in the market in an attempt to establish their dominance further.

One player the Light Blues are claimed to have been keeping track of recently is Peterborough’s 24-year-old striker Dembele.

And now Rangers have been handed a major boost in their chase for Dembele, with the player handing in a transfer request at the League One club.

The centre-forward has been linked with the Gers’ Old Firm rivals Celtic recently as well.

English clubs Newcastle United, Fulham, Nottingham Forest and Stoke City have also been credited with an interest in the Peterborough star.

With Dembele handing in a transfer request at Peterborough, it remains to be seen if Rangers will look to take advantage of the situation.