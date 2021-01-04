Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has prioritised tying Glen Kamara down to a new deal with the Gers, according to Sky Sports (13:55).

The Light Blues extended their lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership table with a narrow 1-0 win over Old Firm rivals Celtic at the weekend.

Rangers currently enjoy a 19-point lead over the Hoops and have the chance to bolster their squad further to reduce the chances of any slip-ups.

However, Gers manager Gerrard is prioritising tying his key players down to new contracts and it remains to be seen if he will do any business.

The English tactician does not want any of his key players to leave the club this month and has set his eyes on getting Kamara to sign a new deal.

Kamara has been an important figure in Gerrard’s team so far this season and has been linked with the likes of Borussia Dortmund and Leeds United.

The former Liverpool captain is keen to warn potential suitors off Kamara by convincing him to commit his future to the Glasgow giants.

Gers skipper James Tavernier has only got 18 months left on his Ibrox deal and could be another one in line to receive a new offer from the club.