Fixture: Southampton vs Liverpool

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Liverpool have named their starting eleven and substitutes to lock horns with Ralph Hasenhuttl’s Southampton outfit on the south coast this evening, as they bid to put daylight between themselves and Manchester United at the top of the league table.

The Reds were held to a 0-0 draw by Newcastle United on their last outing and Manchester United took full advantage to move level on points with their rivals in the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp is continuing to battle injuries and is now without Joel Matip, to add to Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez, and means Liverpool do not have a senior centre-back.

Alisson slots into goal for Liverpool, while at full-back Klopp plays Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson.

In central defence, Klopp selects two midfielders in the shape of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson.

Further up the pitch, Liverpool pick a midfield comprising of Georginio Wijnaldum, Thiago Alcantara and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Up top, Klopp goes with Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah as the attacking threat.

The Liverpool boss can turn to his bench to shake things up if needed, where options include Divock Origi and Curtis Jones.

Liverpool Team vs Southampton

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Henderson, Fabinho, Robertson, Thiago, Wijnaldum, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mane, Salah, Firmino

Substitutes: Kelleher, Milner, Jones, Minamino, Origi, Shaqiri, R Williams, Phillips, N Williams