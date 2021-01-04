Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has tackled speculation linking the Toffees with Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira, insisting that he is happy with the club’s business in the summer.

Khedira, who is in the final year of his contract with Juventus, has been heavily linked with a move to Premier League side Everton in the winter transfer window.

It has been claimed that the Germany international has already held talks with the Goodison Park outfit and is edging closer to reuniting with former Real Madrid boss Ancelotti.

However, the Italian tactician has tackled suggestions linking Khedira with Everton, insisting that he is happy with the club’s investment in the previous window.

Ancelotti also feels that there is talk of the Juventus star joining the Toffees because his side have been without key midfielders like Allan.

“There is talk of Khedira’s transfer to Everton because at the moment we lack important players in midfield, like Allan“, Ancelotti told Italian radio station Radio Rai.

“We invested in June this year and those investments are enough for us.“

Khedira has not featured for Juventus this season and is expected to terminate his contract with the Bianconeri this month to move on.