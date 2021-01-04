Tottenham Hotspur are not giving priority to renewing the contracts of Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son at present, according to The Athletic.

Kane is under contract with the north London giants until the summer of 2024, while Son’s deal runs until the summer of 2023.

New deals for each, due to their status as key men at the club, have been floated as possible, but Tottenham are not giving priority to locking the pair down on fresh contracts at present.

The club’s focus, amid the changed football landscape, is not on locking down players who are on lengthy contracts.

Both Kane and Son have been in good form for Jose Mourinho’s side this season and they found the net in Spurs’ 3-0 crushing of Leeds United on Saturday.

Son has found the back of the net 12 times in the Premier League so far this season, while Kane has netted on ten occasions.

Spurs sit in fourth spot in the Premier League at present with 29 points from their 16 games.

Mourinho’s side are next in action in the EFL Cup against Brentford as they look to progress into the final of the competition, with the Portuguese zeroing in on his first piece of silverware at the club.