Tottenham Hotspur are open to offers for goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga, who is looking for a new club this month, according to Sky Sports (12:48).

Gazzaniga, whose contract with Spurs runs until the summer of 2022, is yet to feature in a matchday squad for Jose Mourinho’s side this season.

The arrival of England international Joe Hart in the summer has limited the 29-year-old’s chances of playing time at Tottenham.

With playing time hard to come by at the Premier League club, the Argentine goalkeeper is looking for a new club in the winter transfer window.

Tottenham, who signed the custodian from Southampton in 2017, will not stand in Gazzaniga’s way this month and are also open to offers for the custodian.

The goalkeeper was linked with a move to Spurs’ Premier League rivals Everton in the summer, but the Toffees ended up signing Robin Olsen from Roma.

Liverpool were also briefly credited with an interest in Gazzaniga, but did not pursue a deal for the Tottenham star.

Despite the player’s desire to find a new club and Spurs being open to offers for him, it remains to be seen if anyone will come forward with a bid this month.