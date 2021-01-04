Tottenham Hotspur are not looking to sell or loan midfielder Dele Alli this month despite links with Paris Saint-Germain, according to Sky Sports (12:48).

The England international has fallen out of favour under Jose Mourinho and has clocked just 74 minutes of Premier League football so far this season.

Alli was heavily linked with a move to PSG in the previous transfer window, but the French champions saw multiple loan offers rejected by Spurs.

The Ligue 1 side appointing former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino at the helm this month has sparked talk of Alli moving to France again.

However, the north London outfit have no plans to sell or loan the 24-year-old midfielder in the ongoing transfer window despite links with PSG.

With Tottenham intending to keep Alli at the club, they expect the Englishman to stay and fight for his place in the team in the second half of the season.

Mourinho’s side remain active in four competitions this season and face a number of injury concerns, with the likes of Gareth Bale, Giovani Lo Celso and Erik Lamela unavailable.

Although not favoured by the Portuguese tactician, Alli could provide an option for Tottenham in the latter half of the campaign.