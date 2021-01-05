Arsenal have been left fuming at Atletico Madrid’s treatment of Lucas Torreira this season and could take action to end his loan spell at the Wanda Metropolitano.

The 24-year-old joined Atletico Madrid on a season-long loan from Arsenal during the summer transfer window and was expected to kick on in Spain.

But he has made just six league appearances for the Spanish giants and only two of them came in the starting eleven.

It has led to speculation that he could leave Atletico Madrid this month and it has been claimed that Arsenal are angry with the Spanish league leaders.

According to Libertad Digital, the Gunners have been left fuming with the way Atletico Madrid have treated the midfielder over the course of the season since signing him.

The Gunners are considering taking action to help Torreira and are said to be seriously considering cutting short his loan stint.

Atletico Madrid are clear however that Torreira is simply struggling for game time as others are in better form.

There is bad blood between Arsenal and Atletico Madrid as the Gunners decided to trigger the release clause in Thomas Partey’s contract in the final hours of the summer transfer window.

Torreira has suitors in Italy who he could join if Arsenal decide to terminate his loan at Atletico Madrid in the winter window.