Aston Villa are one of the clubs to have enquired about Inter midfielder Christian Eriksen, along with West Ham United, it has been claimed in Italy.

The former Tottenham Hotspur star has been heavily linked with leaving Serie A outfit Inter in the ongoing transfer window, with the player not in Antonio Conte’s plans.

A host of clubs across Europe have been linked with Eriksen recently, including French champions Paris Saint-Germain and Dutch giants Ajax.

A number of Premier League clubs, in the likes of Arsenal, Wolves and West Ham, have also been credited with an interest in the Denmark international.

According to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, Aston Villa are one of the clubs to have made an enquiry for the 28-year-old attacking midfielder, through intermediaries, along with West Ham.

However, despite Eriksen being linked with several clubs across Europe, Inter are yet to receive a concrete offer for the player.

Conte’s side are also now open to letting the former Ajax star leave on a loan deal in the current window.

It remains to be seen if any of the Premier League clubs linked with Eriksen will pursue a deal for him before the window slams shut this month.