Former Bundesliga striker Jan Aage Fjortoft has passed on a message from RB Leipzig on Dayot Upamecano, a defender he insists Premier League champions Liverpool are following.

Jurgen Klopp has been dealing with multiple absentees in his backline so far this season, with Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez sidelined for an extended period with injuries, while Joel Matip’s availability has been hindered by continuous fitness issues

The Reds boss fielded two midfielders as centre-backs in his side’s loss at Southampton and could look to the transfer talent pool for new centre-backs with the winter window currently open.

RB Leipzig’s Upamecano is a player that Liverpool have been linked with and Fjortoft admits that the Reds are following him.

However, the former Bundesliga man has warned the message he has been given from RB Leipzig is that Upamecano is not for sale.

Fjortoft took to Twitter and wrote: “Re: Upamecano, RB Leipzig.

“Liverpool need a central-defender this transfer window and other Premier League clubs are following this player very closely.

“But the message from Leipzig: No! No chance”.

Upamecano’s current contract at RB Leipzig runs through until the summer of 2023.

However, the 22-year-old has a £38m release clause in his deal which will come to effect in the end of the current campaign.