Milan Skriniar has insisted that he did not want to leave Inter in the last transfer window when Tottenham Hotspur wanted to take him to England.

The 25-year-old centre-back was heavily linked with a move away from Inter and Tottenham sent officials to Italy to hold talks with him and sell him on a move to England.

Inter were prepared to let him go provided they got a good fee, but Tottenham never came close to offering the level of money that would have convinced the Nerazzurri to sell Skriniar.

The defender admits that he was unsure about the speculation over him joining Tottenham as he was not keen to leave the Serie A giants.

However, he did concede that he was not happy at not playing regularly, which has changed recently and he is now pleased with the consistency of his performances.

Skriniar told Italian broadcaster Sport Mediaset: “It’s hard to say that the rumours pleased me because I wanted to stay here.

“I was not playing much and I was not very happy, but I was happy for the team.

“Now I have found some consistency in my performances, I am playing a little more and therefore I am feeling happy.”

Skriniar has started eight of Inter’s last nine Serie A games and there is little indication that the Italians are now considering moving him on.