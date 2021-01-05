Charlton Athletic boss Lee Bowyer has expressed his delight at the Addicks signing Liverpool starlet Liam Millar on loan and believes he will bring what his team have been lacking recently.

League One outfit Charlton have confirmed the signing of 21-year-old Canadian forward Millar from Premier League club Liverpool on loan until the end of the season.

The Liverpool Under-23s captain, who has signed a contract extension with the Reds before sealing the move, will now link up with Bowyer’s side as they look to earn promotion.

Expressing his delight at the arrival of Millar on loan, Charlton boss Bowyer has insisted that the Liverpool starlet will bring the pace his team have been missing since the injury to Alfie Doughty.

Bowyer also pointed out how the Canada international likes to run at and dribble past opposition players and feels it is what his side need at the moment.

“He’s an exciting player, he wants to travel with the ball and he wants to go past people, that is what we need“, Bowyer told the Addicks’ official site.

“It has been obvious, since we lost Alfie [Doughty] to injury, that we’ve lacked that pace to hit teams on the break and Liam is going to bring that to us as an option.“

Having joined the League One club on loan, Millar will now be looking to help Bowyer’s side achieve their targets for the season while gaining valuable first team experience.