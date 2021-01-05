Jose Mourinho has backed the final of the EFL Cup being played in April after his Tottenham Hotspur side beat Brentford 2-0 on Tuesday evening to book their spot, and is hoping to see fans in attendance.

Spurs came out on top in the EFL Cup semi-final contest thanks to goals from Moussa Sissoko and Heung-Min Son and will play in the final, which has been moved to April.

Tottenham celebrated their final spot inside an empty stadium and Mourinho admits he is hoping to see at least some fans at Wembley for the final.

And the Portuguese backs the decision to switch the date of the final from February to April as he is fully aware the earlier date would have meant no fans.

“I’m supportive of it. If it’s in February then we’re in lockdown and not even a fan in the street with a flag”, Mourinho told his post match press conference.

“But 25th of April, I’m hoping, maybe not expecting a full Wembley but hoping for some fans.

“I’m fully supportive of the final being late in April.”

Spurs have not won a trophy for 13 years and Mourinho will be hoping to deliver the EFL Cup to the club.

Mourinho’s men will lock horns with either Manchester City or Manchester United in the final.