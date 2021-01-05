Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has declared himself unhappy with his team’s performance in their 2-0 win over Brentford, though he is pleased with the mentality shown.

Goals from Moussa Sissoko and Heung-Min Son secured Spurs victory over Brentford at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and booked a spot in the EFL Cup final.

Mourinho will have a golden opportunity to lead Tottenham to the first piece of silverware of his reign in April, but the Portuguese is not pleased with how his side performed on the night.

“We scored two goals and we could have scored a couple more”, Mourinho told his post match press conference.

“We won but I’m not happy. We could have played better. Some mistakes made but respect to the opposition.”

The Spurs boss though is pleased with the desire his troops showed to get the job done in an honest fashion and insists he has seen it throughout their EFL Cup run.

Mourinho is keen to see it continue in his side’s next game, an FA Cup tie against minnows Marine.

“I sense that desire in the team. I’m not saying winning mentality or that. Just that we are honest people.

“Chelsea, Stoke and now tonight the guys took it seriously.

“I expect the same on Sunday in Crosby against Marine.”

Tottenham will meet with Manchester City or Manchester United in the final of the EFL Cup as Mourinho bids to deliver silverware to the club.