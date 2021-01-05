Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford

Competition: EFL Cup (semi-final)

Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed their starting line-up and substitutes to welcome Thomas Frank’s Brentford outfit to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium tonight.

Spurs head in to the EFL Cup semi-final clash looking to book their spot in the final of the competition and move a step closer towards picking up the first piece of silverware of Jose Mourinho’s reign as boss.

For the cup tie Mourinho names a strong team and has Hugo Lloris between the sticks for Spurs, while Serge Aurier slots in at right-back and Sergio Reguilon takes his spot at left-back.

In central defence Tottenham field Eric Dier and Davinson Sanchez.

Further up the pitch Mourinho looks to Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Moussa Sissoko to dominate the game, while Tanguy Ndombele, Lucas Moura and Heung-Min Son support Harry Kane.

Mourinho has options on the bench to shake things up if needed against the Bees tonight, including Carlos Vinicius and Steven Bergwijn.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Brentford

Lloris (c), Aurier, Sanchez, Dier, Reguilon, Hojbjerg, Sissoko, Ndombele, Lucas, Son, Kane

Substitutes: Hart, Alderweireld, Davies, Tanganga, Winks, White, Alli, Bergwijn, Vinicius