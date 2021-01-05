Mainz sporting director Christian Heidel has revealed that he is expecting Jean-Philippe Mateta to continue at the Bundesliga outfit for the moment, amidst interest from Premier League side Leeds United.

The French striker has spearheaded Mainz’s attacking line in the current campaign, netting seven goals in 14 Bundesliga outings to make an impression.

Mateta’s exploits in Germany have caught the eye of admirers from abroad, with Premier League outfit Leeds reportedly keeping tabs on the player.

The Whites are claimed to be interested in acquiring the services of the attacker and could make a move for the player in the ongoing transfer window.

However, Mainz sporting director Heidel revealed at the moment, he is not expecting the striker to leave the German club in the current window.

With regards to Mateta’s future at Mainz, Heidel was quoted by German magazine Kicker as saying: “As of today, there won’t be any change [for the player].”

Mainz, who have a new coach at the helm in Bo Svensson, are in the process of rebuilding their team, and offloading Mateta could provide them with a financial boost.

But Leeds are known to be hesitant to do transfer business mid-season and it remains to be seen whether they will make any concrete moves for the 23-year-old this month.