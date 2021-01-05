Manchester United have not initiated any contact with Sporting Lisbon for 22-year-old midfielder Pedro Goncalves, it has been claimed in Portugal.

Sporting Lisbon signed the midfielder last summer and he has made a solid impression in the limited amount of time he has been with the Portuguese giants.

The 22-year-old has the ability to pay in a variety of positions and has scored eleven goals in as many Portuguese top flight games this season for Sporting Lisbon.

He has already been linked with a move away from Sporting Lisbon with suggestions that Manchester United have made a move to land him this month.

But according to Portuguese sports daily Record, nothing concrete has happened yet and Manchester United have not been in touch with Sporting Lisbon.

Manchester United signed Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon in January last year and the midfielder has had a talismanic effect on the Red Devils.

But it is unclear whether they are looking at another solution at Sporting Lisbon with Goncalves and at the moment they have not made a move.

Sporting Lisbon are also unlikely to sell a player they just signed last summer and are expected to reject any offers.

The midfielder has a €60m buy-out clause in his contract with Sporting Lisbon, which runs until 2025.