Rangers are set to lock down promising youngster Kai Kennedy to a new contract following his return from loan, according to the Sunday Mail.

Kennedy has just completed a loan stint at Inverness Caledonian Thistle and has headed back to Ibrox, with his contract at the Gers due to expire in the summer.

There has been speculation over what the 18-year-old might choose to do, but he is set to put pen to paper to a new contract to commit his future to Steven Gerrard’s men.

Rangers are then expected to look at sending the winger back out on loan to hand him further game time.

It is claimed that a switch to Raith Rovers could be in the pipeline for Kennedy during the second half of the season.

Inverness had been hoping to keep hold of Kennedy on another loan stint and it remains to be seen if he might yet return to the club under boss John Robertson.

Kennedy clocked ten appearances during his spell at Inverness and found the back of the net once, against Queen of the South.

He is rated as a big prospect by Rangers and keeping hold of him will further boost the feel-good factor at the Gers, on the back of an Old Firm derby win over Celtic at the weekend.