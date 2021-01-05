Talk that Italian giants AC Milan want to snap up Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha are wide of the mark, according to Eurosport.

The Ivory Coast international has been in fine form for the Eagles this season, scoring eight goals and providing two assists from 15 league appearances.

Zaha’s performances for Crystal Palace have seen him linked with a big move to Italian Serie A giants AC Milan during this month’s transfer window.

However, the speculation linking the 28-year-old winger to Stefano Pioli’s men is wide of the mark.

French champions Paris Saint-Germain have also been credited with an interest in the former Manchester United star, but it is unclear if they will make a move for him.

The Crystal Palace man has been associated with a move away from Selhurst Park on a consistent basis, being linked with a host of big European clubs, but is yet to see a transfer materialise.

It remains to be seen if Zaha will finally seal a move away from the Eagles this month, with clubs claimed to be interested in acquiring his services.

The Ivorian has a contract with Crystal Palace until the summer of 2023.