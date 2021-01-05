Serie A side Genoa have had contact over potentially signing Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi in the January transfer window.

Genoa want to bolster their defensive options during the January window and have zeroed in on Arsenal for a solution.

The Serie A side are keen on Sokratis and he is tipped to be the most likely acquisition from the Gunners, but according to Sky Italia, the club have also had contact over Mustafi.

Mustafi is no stranger to Serie A and played for Genoa’s city rivals Sampdoria.

The German defender is out of contract at Arsenal in the summer and has found game time hard to come by under Mikel Arteta this term.

Mustafi has clocked just 43 minutes of game time for the Gunners in the Premier League and has seen the majority of his action come in the Europa League.

It remains to be seen whether the defender would be attracted to the idea of a return to Serie A with Genoa.

Genoa sit inside the relegation zone in Serie A and have conceded 28 goals in 15 league games so far.