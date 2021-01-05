Adama Traore still wants to leave Wolverhampton Wanderers this month and will be available for less than £50m, with Leeds United continuing to track him, according to Eurosport.

The Spain international has been a regular for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side this season, featuring in each of their 17 Premier League games so far.

However, a fall-out over his prolonged contract negotiations has led to frustrations at the club and Traore could be made available in the transfer market this month.

The 24-year-old, who has set his eyes on earning a place in Spain’s Euro squad next summer, is also looking to seal a move away from Wolves this window and it is claimed his view has not changed.

Yorkshire-based club Leeds are showing keen interest in Traore and could structure a deal if Wolves are willing to consider staggered payments for him.

The former Barcelona youth star, it is suggested, will be available for less than £50m, but it remains to be seen if the Whites would be willing to break their transfer record for the winger.

Leeds director of football Victor Orta knows Traore from his time at Middlesbrough and is pushing the interest in the Wolves star.

While the Whites are credited with an interest in the winger, it is unclear whether they will pursue a deal for him during the current window.