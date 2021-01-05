Everton midfielder James Rodriguez has expressed his strong belief that the Toffees possess the quality to claim a Champions League spot in the Premier League this term.

Toffees boss Carlo Ancelotti’s efforts to guide his team to a European spot in the last Premier League campaign ended in vain, but he is pursuing the same dream with renewed vigour in the current campaign, aided by midfield maestro James.

The Colombian, a two-time Champions League winner with former club Real Madrid, is Itching to get back to playing in European football’s biggest competition next season and has been instrumental to the Everton’s attacking line since he arrived at the club in September.

And James believes Everton have top-level quality in their ranks and a hunger to fight for a top four finish in the league in the current campaign, thereby ensuring a spot in the Champions League next season.

Reflecting on his move to Goodison Park in the last transfer window, the midfielder revealed he needed to play under a coach who knew him inside out, which ultimately led him to reunite with Ancelotti at Everton.

“I had to go to a team where I could be trusted”, James told Everton TV.

“I needed to play under a coach who knows me, how I behave on and off the pitch.

“I’ll be forever grateful to the club and to Carlo.

“That is why I try to show my best and play at my highest level in every game.

“This is a club which has hunger to accomplish big things.

“This year, I am watching the Champions League from home.

“But I think we’ve got what we need to be there next year.

“We have to be hungry to succeed in every game.

“We have talented, top-level players and if we all follow the same path, I’m sure we’ll be able to accomplish awesome things.”

Everton are currently seventh in the league standings with 29 points from their 16 outings, but are only four points adrift of leaders Liverpool, who have played one game more.