Aberdeen legend Willie Miller is impressed with Leeds United striker Ryan Edmondson as a prospect, but would prefer the Dons to prioritise extending Marley Watkins’ loan deal over the teenager’s.

Edmondson’s loan deal with Aberdeen comes to an end in the coming days and the Scottish Premiership side have a decision to make over an extension.

The teenage striker has made three league starts for the Dons this season, along with 12 substitute appearances, contributing two goals and assists each.

Expressing his thoughts about the Leeds starlet, Aberdeen legend Miller explained his view that Edmondson has looked like a decent prospect during his time in Scotland.

However, the Pittodrie great would prefer to see his former employers prioritise extending Watkins’ loan deal from Bristol City over Edmondson, if they decide to do so, and if only one loanee can stay.

“The loan deals for Ryan Edmondson from Leeds and Marley Watkins from Bristol City also expire this month“, Miller wrote in his Evening Express column.

“Watkins has been out with a hamstring injury since the start of November, but the Welsh attacker is close to a return and if Aberdeen could get him until the end of the season it would be a good signing.

“Prior to his injury, Watkins had been very influential in Aberdeen’s attack.

“Edmondson has also looked like a decent prospect, but, if only one of them could return to Pittodrie, Watkins would be my first choice.“

Edmondson has been marked out as a bright prospect at Leeds, but the striker has struggled to find favour with Marcelo Bielsa.