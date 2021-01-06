Liverpool legend John Aldridge has called for Jurgen Klopp to name a strong side against Aston Villa in the FA Cup as he is keen for the Reds to set the record straight.

The Merseyside-based club are set to visit Aston Villa in the third round of the FA Cup on Friday and go into the game on the back of a three-game winless run.

Liverpool have been on a poor run of form recently, failing to win each of their last three league games, and lock horns with title rivals Manchester United following the Villa Park visit.

The Reds have also suffered heavy defeats, losing 5-0 and 7-2, in their last two away games against the Villans, and Aldridge wants his former employers to set that record straight on Friday.

Considering their recent results at Villa Park and the forthcoming game against Manchester United, the Liverpool legend has explained that he would like to see Klopp field a strong team in the FA Cup to let the Reds bounce back from their recent run of form.

“With nine days until the United game after it and the fact we’ve been badly beaten in our last two games at Villa Park, I would like to see us put a strong team out“, Aldridge wrote in his Liverpool Echo column.

“Villa are playing well at the moment and will fancy themselves for a cup run but it would do our confidence good to get a positive result and that can have a knock-on effect in the league.

“I know the FA Cup has been devalued by some people in recent years but you still want to stay in the competition and keep your options open in case we get knocked out of Europe or fall away in the league.

“We don’t want to come away from there with another defeat and the motivation should be there after what they’ve done to us on the last couple of visits to set the record straight.“

Klopp has tended to rotate his starting eleven heavily in domestic competitions and it remains to be seen if he will do the same on Friday, considering Liverpool have more than a week before their next game.