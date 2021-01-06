Arsenal are yet be contacted by any club over a potential move for out-of-favour midfielder Mesut Ozil this January, according to the Evening Standard.

The 32-year-old is yet to play a single minute of football in the current campaign and has been frozen out of the Arsenal squad by Mikel Arteta.

Ozil still has six months left on his contract at the Emirates Stadium, but Arsenal are keen to offload the player in the ongoing transfer window, with him collecting the highest salary in the Gunners squad.

The player is free to negotiate with potential suitors this month and it has been claimed that Turkish giants Fenerbahce have put together an agreement in principle with the Arsenal outcast.

It is also being floated that Ozil has entered talks with MLS club DC United over a potential move in the winter window.

However, Arsenal are yet to receive any official offers for the midfielder and no potential suitors have touched base with the club over snapping up Ozil this month.

The German has featured in over 250 games for Arsenal across all competitions, lifting the FA Cup four times with the capital club.

It remains to be seen whether the veteran midfielder leaves Arsenal before his contract runs it course.