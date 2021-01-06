Aston Villa are likely to hold on to teenage midfielder Jacob Ramsey this month despite interest from several Championship clubs who want to sign him on loan, according to The Athletic.

A product of the Villa academy, the 19-year-old midfielder made his senior debut last season, but has been more involved in the ongoing campaign.

He has made five appearances in the Premier League this season with one of them being a start in a 1-0 win over Wolves in December and also started all of Aston Villa’s three EFL Cup games.

Ramsey is one of the highly-rated young talents in the Villa squad and there is considerable interest amongst Championship clubs in signing him on loan.

But it has been claimed that Aston Villa are expected to reject any loan offers for the teenage midfielder in the ongoing transfer window.

Dean Smith likes the look of the young midfielder and wants to keep him involved in the first-team squad for the rest of the season.

He came on from the bench for cameos in Aston Villa’s last three league games and is expected to feature more going forward.

Aston Villa are in favour of keeping him within the building for the rest of the season rather than seeing him loaned out to a club in the Championship.

However, with the window open for close to four more weeks, decisions could change depending on circumstances.