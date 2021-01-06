Crystal Palace and West Bromwich Albion have made Fenerbahce offers of €10m for midfielder Ozan Tufan, it has been claimed in Turkey.

The Turkey international has been attracting interest from Premier League outfits Crystal Palace and West Brom, who have noted his displays for Fenerbahce.

The Eagles were claimed to be poised to table an offer of around €10m in an attempt to acquire the services of the 25-year-old midfielder.

And according to Turkish broadcaster TRT Spor, Roy Hodgson side’s have formalised their interest in Tufan by making Fenerbahce an offer of €10m.

West Brom have also stepped up their interest in the Turkish top flight star by matching Crystal Palace’s bid.

There have been suggestions that Fenerbahce want a fee in the region of €20m to sanction a transfer for Tufan and it is unclear whether they will change their stance now official proposals are on the table.

The Turkish midfielder has scored four goals and provided three assists from 14 league appearances for Fenerbahce so far this season.

It remains to be seen if Tufan will be at the Turkish Super Lig club when the winter transfer window slams shut at the end of the month.