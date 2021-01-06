Arsenal outcast Mesut Ozil has reached an agreement in principle to join Fenerbahce in the ongoing transfer window, it has been claimed in Turkey.

Ozil has not been part of the Arsenal squad since the start of the season and has been firmly placed outside their plans by manager Mikel Arteta.

The attacking midfielder is out of contract in the summer and has been insistent that he will not leave Arsenal until the end of the season.

Arsenal are keen to offload him this month and shed his substantial salary from the club’s wage bill.

And it seems they could be getting their wish as, according to Turkish news agency DHA, Ozil has worked out an agreement in principle with Turkish giants Fenerbahce.

The negotiations between his representatives and Fenerbahce have moved swiftly and an agreement over a three-and-a-half-year contract is in place.

More developments on the negotiations are expected to take place in the next ten days as Fenerbahce look negotiate a deal to take Ozil to Turkey.

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal will ask for a transfer fee and whether the deal will happen this month.

Ozil is believed to be keen on playing football in the latter half of the season and appears to have given up on any hope of appearing for Arsenal again.