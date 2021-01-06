Sami Khedira is yet to receive an offer from a Premier League club despite being linked with Everton and Tottenham Hotspur, according to Sky Sports News (17:34).

The midfielder has entered the final six months of his contract at Juventus and the Bianconeri are keen to offload him to save his salary from their wage bill.

They are prepared to terminate his contract and Khedira has been holding talks in England as he bids to find a Premier League club to play for.

The German has been strongly linked with Everton and Tottenham, but despite his Premier League desire, he has yet to be offered a contract in England.

Khedira has a number of options on his table, but has his heart set on turning out in the Premier League.

He could have to rethink his plans if he fails to find any takers in England soon.

The 33-year-old has played under both Carlo Ancelotti and Jose Mourinho previously.

Khedira made 102 appearances in La Liga, while he clocked 98 in the Bundesliga and is currently on 99 in Serie A.