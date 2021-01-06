Genoa sporting director Francesco Marroccu has remained tight-lipped over a potential move for Arsenal star Sokratis, but admits his club are on the hunt for a defender, preferably an ex-Rossoblu player.

The centre-back’s contract at the Emirates Stadium is set to expire in six months’ time and Arsenal are keen on cashing in on him in the ongoing transfer window.

Sokratis, who has fallen out of favour under Mikel Arteta, was also heavily linked with leaving the Gunners in the last transfer window and his situation has seen him draw admiring glances from the Serie A with his former club Genoa claimed to be keen on roping him in.

But Genoa sporting director Marroccu has remained tight-lipped on his club potentially making a move for Sokratis this month as he is of the view that keeping his team’s transfer targets’ names confidential is a fair way to conduct business.

However, Marroccu admitted that the Liguria outfit are on the prowl for a defender and prefer a player who has previous experience of playing in the Rossoblu shirt.

When asked about a potential return for Sokratis to Genoa, Marroccu told Italian broadcaster TeleNord. “It would not be fair to not keep names confidential.

“We will certainly only take players who know Italian football.

“The coach [Davide Ballardini] has indicated that we need a defender, given the long absence of [centre-back Davide] Biraschi.

“Whoever arrives will have to raise the technical quality of the squad and know how to wear a heavy shirt like ours.

“So, it is better if he would be a former Rossoblu.”

Sokratis was on the books at Genoa from 2008 to 2012 and it remains to be seen whether the Arsenal outcast will find his way back to his former club.