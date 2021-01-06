Georginio Wijnaldum has not rejected the contract offer on the table from Liverpool, despite talks reaching a stalemate, according to Sky Sports News (13:10).

The 30-year-old Dutch midfielder has been one of the most important players in the Liverpool side that won the Champions League and the Premier League in the last two years.

But he is out of contract in the summer and so far, he is yet to sign a new deal with the Merseyside giants.

Barcelona are interested in signing him and are considering making a move for him on a free transfer at the end of the season.

There are suggestions that a first offer of a new deal from Liverpool was recently rejected by Wijnaldum, but that speculation has been rubbished.

The midfielder is keen to continue at Anfield, but he is not prepared to sign a contract that he feels undervalues him.

He wants the wages on his new deal to reflect his importance and be comparable with the top earners in the Liverpool squad.

The Dutchman’s importance to the squad is clear from the fact that he has played in all of Liverpool’s 17 Premier League games.

Jurgen Klopp wants to keep Wijnaldum at Liverpool and is pushing the club to get him tied up on a new contract.