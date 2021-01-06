Inter do not want to pay a portion of the wages of Christian Eriksen, who has been linked with Aston Villa and West Ham United, if they loan him out this month.

The former Tottenham Hotspur star has been heavily linked with a move away from Inter as he is out of favour with coach Antonio Conte.

Just a year after he joined Inter, the Serie A giants are keen to offload him, but they are yet to receive a concrete offer from any club for the moment.

The arrival of Mauricio Pochettino has increased rumours around Eriksen joining Paris Saint-Germain, and Aston Villa and West Ham have reportedly put in enquiries for him as well.

But according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter have set some strict financial conditions for the Dane’s departure in the ongoing transfer window.

They would prefer to sell him at a good price and not just let him go for a knockdown fee despite his struggles at the San Siro.

They could agree a loan deal but they are not interested in sharing his salary with his suitors.

Inter want to bring down their wage bill and offloading Eriksen’s salary is part of their plans.

Eriksen is keen on a move away from Inter due to his lack of involvement; he has not played a minute of football in their last four Serie A games.